Mukesh Bansal's 10 cr investment helped Skyroot launch Vikram 1
In 2018, two ISRO engineers, Pawan Chandana and his colleague, took a shot in the dark by messaging entrepreneur Mukesh Bansal on LinkedIn about their dream to build rockets privately in India.
Even though there was no private space policy back then, Bansal believed in their vision and invested ₹10 crore in their startup, Skyroot Aerospace.
That leap of faith paid off: Skyroot launched Vikram 1 on July 18, making history as the first Indian private company to send an orbital rocket into space.
Bansal's 2 cr preserved Skyroot team
Bansal was moved by the founders' passion and willingness to take risks. He shared that they were really passionate about it.
When COVID-19 hit and money got tight, he stepped up again with another ₹2 crore so Skyroot could keep its team together.
Now valued at over $1 billion, Skyroot's journey is inspiring proof that bold ideas and the right support can take you far.