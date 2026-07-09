Mukesh Bansal's Nurix AI acquires Verloop to quadruple customer engagement
Business
Nurix AI, founded by Mukesh Bansal, just picked up Verloop, a conversational AI company, to level up its voice and chat automation game.
Announced today, the move is set to boost Nurix's reach in India and the Middle East, with plans to make its customer engagement solutions four times bigger.
Gaurav Singh joins Nurix leadership
Verloop brings advanced chat tech, Arabic language skills, and a huge user base of over 20 million people.
Its founder, Gaurav Singh, is joining Nurix's leadership to help shape product strategy.
With this combo, Nurix aims to offer seamless AI-powered customer support across more businesses and keep growing fast after raising $27.5 million from big-name investors in 2024.