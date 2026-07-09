Mukesh Bansal's Nurix AI acquires Verloop to quadruple customer engagement Business Jul 09, 2026

Nurix AI, founded by Mukesh Bansal, just picked up Verloop, a conversational AI company, to level up its voice and chat automation game.

Announced today, the move is set to boost Nurix's reach in India and the Middle East, with plans to make its customer engagement solutions four times bigger.