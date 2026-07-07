Multinationals increasingly appoint Indian leaders while GCCs manage AI projects
More and more multinational companies are picking India-based leaders to run their global and regional teams. It's a big sign of how much trust the world now puts in India's leadership talent.
India's innovation hubs, known as Global Capability Centers (GCCs), are handling everything from AI projects to product development for these companies.
Indian executives oversee major budgets
Tech leads the way (think AI programs and digital transformation), but sectors like semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, green energy, and professional services are getting on board, too.
These Indian executives oversee major budgets and report directly to international leaders.
Companies like Walmart Global Tech even credit their Indian teams for shaping products worldwide through technical skills and cross-cultural teamwork.
This trend is only expected to grow as more firms tap into India's leadership pool.