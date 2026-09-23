Multiples invests $100 million in Brahma AI without fixed equity stake

Multiples Alternate Asset Management, led by Renuka Ramnath, has invested $100 million in Brahma AI, a company using artificial intelligence to shake up entertainment, sports, and healthcare.

What is interesting is that this deal is not tied to a fixed equity stake, which basically shows how much trust Multiples has in Brahma's technology.

Ramnath shared that investor demand was significant and the firm went all in for this round.