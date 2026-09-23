Multiples invests $100 million in Brahma AI without fixed equity stake
Multiples Alternate Asset Management, led by Renuka Ramnath, has invested $100 million in Brahma AI, a company using artificial intelligence to shake up entertainment, sports, and healthcare.
What is interesting is that this deal is not tied to a fixed equity stake, which basically shows how much trust Multiples has in Brahma's technology.
Ramnath shared that investor demand was significant and the firm went all in for this round.
Multiples focuses on family-owned Indian businesses
With nearly $4 billion under management, Multiples is focusing on family-owned Indian businesses right now rather than buying up listed companies.
Ramnath says its approach is not just about handing over money: it wants to help solve real business challenges too.
The decision on who else joins Brahma AI's cap table will be taken by the company's management.