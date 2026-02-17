Mumbai: 39-year-old man dies after jumping from building
Pankit Vijay Shah, a 39-year-old mutual fund executive, died on Tuesday morning after reportedly jumping from the fourth floor of a building in Andheri East, Mumbai.
Emergency services responded quickly but Shah was declared dead at Cooper Hospital soon after.
Shah had gone to visit a friend's office before the incident. With over 17 years in asset management and living in Vile Parle, he was the chief business officer.
Police have filed an accidental death report and are investigating to ascertain the exact cause.