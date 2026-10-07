Mumbai based HD Fire Protect launches IPO offer for sale

HD Fire Protect, a Mumbai-based fire safety gear maker, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹258 and ₹271.

The offer opens October 13 and closes October 15, but it's just an offer for sale, so the company itself won't get any fresh funds from this round.

promoter shareholders Harish Narshi Dharamshi and his wife Kusum Dharamshi are selling 2.62 crore equity shares.