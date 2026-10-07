Mumbai based HD Fire Protect launches IPO offer for sale
HD Fire Protect, a Mumbai-based fire safety gear maker, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹258 and ₹271.
The offer opens October 13 and closes October 15, but it's just an offer for sale, so the company itself won't get any fresh funds from this round.
promoter shareholders Harish Narshi Dharamshi and his wife Kusum Dharamshi are selling 2.62 crore equity shares.
HD Fire Protect could raise ₹712.13cr
If all shares sell at the top price, the IPO could raise about ₹712.13 crore and value the company at nearly ₹4,748.73 crore post-listing.
Profits grew to ₹116.8 crore in fiscal 2026 with revenues up 13%.
Shares are set to be allotted by October 16 and could list on BSE and NSE by October 21.
Retail investors can grab 35% of the allocation if they're interested in jumping in.