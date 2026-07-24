Mumbai-based Klassroom sets IPO band ₹151-₹159 and funds AI upgrades

Klassroom isn't stopping at tech upgrades: it's investing nearly ₹2 crore in lab equipment and over ₹6 crore to make its OTT learning platform even better.

It's also opening three new AI Innovation hubs in Mumbai, Pune, and Jaipur.

Founded by Alka Javeri and her sons back in 2016, Klassroom already has over 600,000 registered learners (with more than 250,000 paid subscribers) using both offline centers and digital tools powered by OpenAI's GPT and Google's Gemini, and it's eyeing Sarvam AI next.