Mumbai-based Klassroom sets IPO band ₹151-₹159 and funds AI upgrades
Mumbai-based edtech startup Klassroom just dropped the price band for its upcoming IPO: shares will go for ₹151 to ₹159, with bidding open July 31 to August 4, 2026.
A significant portion of the capital raised is headed straight into boosting its AI game: think smarter private tutors, better multilingual tools, and new innovation labs.
Klassroom invests ₹2cr labs, ₹6cr OTT
Klassroom isn't stopping at tech upgrades: it's investing nearly ₹2 crore in lab equipment and over ₹6 crore to make its OTT learning platform even better.
It's also opening three new AI Innovation hubs in Mumbai, Pune, and Jaipur.
Founded by Alka Javeri and her sons back in 2016, Klassroom already has over 600,000 registered learners (with more than 250,000 paid subscribers) using both offline centers and digital tools powered by OpenAI's GPT and Google's Gemini, and it's eyeing Sarvam AI next.