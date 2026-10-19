Mumbai-based LTM expects FY2028 revenue growth and higher AI margins

Mumbai-based LTM expects revenue growth to accelerate in FY2028, with materially higher margins from AI-native services, with its AI-powered services leading the charge.

CEO Venu Lambu says rising demand for AI is fueling this optimism.

Even as revenue from Saudi Arabia is lost for good, the company's focus is firmly on expanding its AI game and wrapping up the Randstad acquisition to grow stronger in Europe and Australia by 2027.