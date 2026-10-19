Mumbai-based LTM expects FY2028 revenue growth and higher AI margins
Mumbai-based LTM expects revenue growth to accelerate in FY2028, with materially higher margins from AI-native services, with its AI-powered services leading the charge.
CEO Venu Lambu says rising demand for AI is fueling this optimism.
Even as revenue from Saudi Arabia is lost for good, the company's focus is firmly on expanding its AI game and wrapping up the Randstad acquisition to grow stronger in Europe and Australia by 2027.
LTM Randstad deal near $500 million annualized
LTM's strategy centers on investing in AI and completing the Randstad deal, which has annualized revenue of close to $500 million and will contribute in Q4 of FY27.
Lambu sounds upbeat about new opportunities, especially in financial services, and says technology should improve from here, with normal growth returning from Q3 onwards.
The goal? Keep up strong growth from FY2026, and then accelerate even more with AI at the core.