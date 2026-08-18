Mumbai-based Rezolv raises $12.5 million to expand AI credit services
Business
Mumbai-based Rezolv, started by Karan Mehta and Sonali Jindal (the duo behind Kissht), just raised $12.5 million, led by Norwest, with Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, and existing investor 3one4 Capital joining in.
The fresh funds will help Rezolv expand its AI capabilities beyond debt collection into broader credit services.
Rezolv valuation quadruples to $51 million
Rezolv isn't just about debt collection anymore: they're expanding into broader credit services.
Since their $3.5 million seed round in 2025, the company's valuation has jumped four times, hitting around $51 million.
Their blend of AI technology is helping them pull in investors quickly.