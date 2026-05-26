Mumbai BMC plans municipal bonds to fund 2.13L cr infrastructure Business May 26, 2026

Mumbai's civic body, BMC, is gearing up to launch municipal bonds to help finance its ₹2.13 lakh crore infrastructure pipeline.

It will bring in a merchant bank to handle the details, like setting interest rates and repayment plans, and has started the process of getting their credit rating checked so they can borrow from the market.