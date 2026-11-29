Mumbai BMC to launch retail municipal bonds, Ashwini Bhide says
Mumbai's civic body (BMC) is rolling out municipal bonds and opening them up to everyday investors, not just big institutions.
BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide shared that all the paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is underway and things are moving forward.
Retail bonds could broaden investor base
By inviting retail investors, BMC hopes to broaden its investor base and make funding Mumbai's growth more inclusive.
Municipal bonds have already helped cities like Pune and Nashik upgrade their infrastructure, so Mumbai joining this trend could mean more opportunities for locals to directly support and benefit from the city's development.