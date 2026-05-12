Mumbai court allows Naresh Goyal 4-week London medical consultation
Business
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal just got permission from a Mumbai court to head to London for four weeks for expert consultation of his medical condition.
The judge said getting proper healthcare is a basic right, especially since Goyal, who's 77, is dealing with cancer, heart issues, and depression.
Doctors urged specialists abroad, ED objected
Goyal's doctors recommended he see specialists abroad because surgery at his age is risky.
Even though India's Enforcement Directorate objected, pointing out he's accused in a ₹5,716 crore bank fraud and might not return, the court allowed the trip but set tough conditions.