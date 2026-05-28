Mumbai emerges as India's AI hub with team boosting growth
Mumbai is quickly becoming the go-to city for artificial intelligence in India. Thanks to its strong data center network and a thriving startup scene, it's attracting big names and fresh talent alike.
TEAM, launched in late 2022, has helped nearly 100 unicorns and soonicorns connect and grow.
With Mumbai Tech Week around the corner, experts are calling the city a major force behind India's AI boom.
Mumbai's infrastructure attracts large AI projects
Holding half of India's data center capacity, Mumbai offers top-notch power and unbeatable undersea cable links.
Its concentration of finance, healthcare, media, and enterprise hubs makes it perfect for large-scale AI projects.
Last year's massive AI job fair (over 30,000 applications for AI roles!) and Asia's largest AI event at Tech Week show just how fast the city's tech scene is growing.
TEAM's efforts with events and YPO-style peer forums have cemented Mumbai as a key player in India's AI journey.