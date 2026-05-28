Mumbai emerges as India's AI hub with team boosting growth Business May 28, 2026

Mumbai is quickly becoming the go-to city for artificial intelligence in India. Thanks to its strong data center network and a thriving startup scene, it's attracting big names and fresh talent alike.

TEAM, launched in late 2022, has helped nearly 100 unicorns and soonicorns connect and grow.

With Mumbai Tech Week around the corner, experts are calling the city a major force behind India's AI boom.