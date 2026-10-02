Mumbai International Airport to invest ₹2,000cr to handle more flights
Business
Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) plans to invest around ₹2,000 crore to handle more flights and cut delays.
The plan includes new taxiways, better apron areas, and upgraded tech to make everything run smoother, from takeoff to landing.
Mumbai Terminal 1 revamp Jan 2027
Terminal one will start its makeover in January 2027, with taxiway extensions including one over the Mithi River to help planes move faster.
There's also a push to realign existing taxiways and add rapid-exit routes for quicker runway operations.
Meanwhile, some flights might temporarily shift to Navi Mumbai airport, but airlines are asking for their slots to be protected during this move.