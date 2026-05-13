Mumbai outreach prepares professionals for Income Tax Act 2025

Tax slabs unchanged, allowances increased

Starting April 1, 2026, tax slabs stay the same, but perks get better.

Education allowances for children jump from ₹100 to ₹3,000 per child per month; hostel expense limits rise from ₹300 to ₹9,000 per child per month (for up to two children).

Employer meal exemptions go up to ₹200 per meal, and The employer-gift exemption is proposed to rise to ₹15,000 per year.