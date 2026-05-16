Mumbai Police booked Rana Kapoor, Sudhir Valia in ₹1,000cr fraud

Sapphire malls allegedly undersold, ₹22.5cr diverted

Sapphire had put up properties like Dreams Mall and Harmony Mall as collateral, together worth nearly ₹1,000 crore, but these were allegedly sold off at low prices without proper checks.

There are also claims that ₹22.5 crore was quietly diverted through internal accounts, causing big losses for Sapphire.

The Economic Offenses Wing is now digging into possible conspiracy behind the scenes.