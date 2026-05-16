Mumbai Police registers FIR against former Yes Bank CEO

Mumbai Police have registered a fresh FIR against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and investor Sudhir Valia. The case is related to an alleged ₹1,000 crore fraud involving the illegal transfer of loan recovery rights and undervalued sale of mortgaged assets. The complaint was filed by Lakhminder Dayal Singh, a suspended director of Sapphire Land Development Pvt Ltd.

Case details Loan recovery rights transferred within 10 months The FIR alleges that in September 2016, Sapphire Land Development secured a ₹150 crore credit facility from the Nehru Centre branch of Yes Bank for a real estate project. The HDIL group mortgaged several high-value commercial and residential properties as collateral for the loan. However, despite an agreed repayment period of 36 months, Yes Bank allegedly transferred the recovery rights to Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company within just 10 months.

Fraud details Allegations of undervalued asset sales The complainant alleges the transfer was done without properly classifying loan account as Non-Performing Asset (NPA) or independently valuing the mortgaged assets. The FIR further claims that Yes Bank withheld a 15% margin amount from the sanctioned loan and routed it through multiple internal trust accounts linked to Suraksha ARC for facilitating this transfer. This allegedly resulted in prime mortgaged assets being sold at heavily undervalued rates, causing an estimated financial loss of nearly ₹1,000 crore to Sapphire Land Development.

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