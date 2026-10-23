Mumbai property registrations drop 25% this Navratri amid slow market
Business
Mumbai's property market slowed down this Navratri, with registrations dropping 25% compared to last year.
Just 4,680 property registrations were registered between October 11-19, down from 6,238 in 2025.
The main reasons? Higher interest rates and fewer working days, since the festival included two Sundays this time.
Stamp duty down 15% ₹499 cr
Stamp duty collections also took a hit, falling 15% to ₹499 crore. Daily averages dropped too.
Still, Knight Frank India's Shishir Baijal pointed out that daily registrations stayed strong versus 2024.
He said the market's future will depend on matching what buyers want with the right supply across price ranges.