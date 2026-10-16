Mumbai restaurants likely to raise menu prices 10% to 15%
If you're planning to eat out in Mumbai, expect your bill to go up soon. Restaurants across the city are likely to increase their menu prices by 10% to 15%.
According to the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), this move is all about coping with rising costs: think higher prices for cooking gas, milk, vegetables, and other essentials.
AHAR says these hikes are necessary just to keep businesses running.
AHAR says hikes cover rising costs
It's not just food that's costing more: restaurants are also dealing with bigger bills for rent and staff salaries. Even getting ingredients delivered has become more expensive.
AHAR president Vijay K. Shetty explained that these price bumps aren't about boosting profits; they're simply meant to help restaurants maintain their quality and service while covering all these extra expenses.
How much prices go up might vary from place to place, depending on their individual costs.