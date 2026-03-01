Mumbai's real estate market is on fire: February registrations

Mumbai's real estate scene had a standout February 2026, with total property registrations reported at 12,848 (Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps) and 13,029 (Knight Frank citing Maharashtra IGR)—increases of about 6% and 8% respectively from last year. Stamp duty collections also soared by around 20%, crossing ₹1,100 crore. The city hasn't seen numbers like this in years.

Residential properties drove the action Most of the action came from residential properties—they made up about 80% of all registrations.

Compared to January, there was a sharp rise: registrations jumped 15% and revenue climbed by 10%.

For some perspective, these volumes are about 2.6-2.7 times what Mumbai saw back in February 2013.

High-value homes gaining traction High-value homes are getting more popular: properties over ₹5 crore now make up 8% of sales (up from 6%), while those between ₹2-5 crore and ₹1-2 crore also grew their share.

Meanwhile, smaller apartments rule—81% of sales were for units under 1,000 sq ft, especially in the suburbs.