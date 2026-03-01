Mumbai's real estate market is on fire: February registrations
Mumbai's real estate scene had a standout February 2026, with total property registrations reported at 12,848 (Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps) and 13,029 (Knight Frank citing Maharashtra IGR)—increases of about 6% and 8% respectively from last year.
Stamp duty collections also soared by around 20%, crossing ₹1,100 crore.
The city hasn't seen numbers like this in years.
Residential properties drove the action
Most of the action came from residential properties—they made up about 80% of all registrations.
Compared to January, there was a sharp rise: registrations jumped 15% and revenue climbed by 10%.
For some perspective, these volumes are about 2.6-2.7 times what Mumbai saw back in February 2013.
High-value homes gaining traction
High-value homes are getting more popular: properties over ₹5 crore now make up 8% of sales (up from 6%), while those between ₹2-5 crore and ₹1-2 crore also grew their share.
Meanwhile, smaller apartments rule—81% of sales were for units under 1,000 sq ft, especially in the suburbs.
Western suburbs led the charge
A mix of new infrastructure projects (like the Coastal Road) and steady demand is keeping Mumbai's market buzzing.
Western suburbs led the charge with over half the registrations.
If you're curious about where India's real estate is headed—or just wondering why everyone seems to be talking about Mumbai—this is one trend worth watching.