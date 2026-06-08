Mumbai's small animal hospital changes leadership after Tata Trusts dispute

Board appointments amid funding uncertainty

Sanjay Ubale (former Tata Realty managing director) and Dr. Sheila Mukundan (wife of Tata Chemicals's managing director) have stepped in as new board members, picked for their passion for animal welfare.

Meanwhile, the hospital, which was inspired by Ratan Tata's search for care for his injured dog, is struggling financially, running losses each month and relying on support from Tata Trusts that are now uncertain.

The future of funding will be discussed soon, but despite challenges, the hospital keeps caring for Mumbai's furry friends.