Mumbai's Sunshine Pictures IPO opens August 18 priced ₹342-₹360
Business
Sunshine Pictures, the Mumbai studio behind movies like The Kerala Story and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, is making its stock market debut.
Their IPO opens August 18, with shares priced between ₹342 and ₹360.
If you're curious about investing in Bollywood, this could be your shot. The offer closes August 20.
Sunshine Pictures seeks ₹282 cr raise
The company plans to raise ₹282 crore: part of it comes from new shares (₹172.8 crore), while promoters Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Shefali Vipul Shah are selling some of their own (₹109.33 crore).
Most funds will go toward working capital, with the rest for general business needs.
Sunshine Pictures has produced 13 films so far and has six more movies plus two web series lined up, so they're definitely keeping busy!