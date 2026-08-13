Mumbai's Sunshine Pictures IPO opens August 18 priced ₹342-₹360

The company plans to raise ₹282 crore: part of it comes from new shares (₹172.8 crore), while promoters Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Shefali Vipul Shah are selling some of their own (₹109.33 crore).

Most funds will go toward working capital, with the rest for general business needs.

Sunshine Pictures has produced 13 films so far and has six more movies plus two web series lined up, so they're definitely keeping busy!