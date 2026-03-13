Musk admits to hiring mistakes at xAI, announces reset Business Mar 13, 2026

Elon Musk just owned up to some hiring missteps at his AI startup, xAI; he says they missed out on great candidates.

To fix things, he's kicking off a foundational reset, teaming up with HR lead Baris Akis to review old interviews and reconnect with overlooked talent.

This back-to-basics move is getting attention, especially after Jason Ginsberg announced he was joining SpaceX and xAI.