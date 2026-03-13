Musk admits to hiring mistakes at xAI, announces reset
Elon Musk just owned up to some hiring missteps at his AI startup, xAI; he says they missed out on great candidates.
To fix things, he's kicking off a foundational reset, teaming up with HR lead Baris Akis to review old interviews and reconnect with overlooked talent.
This back-to-basics move is getting attention, especially after Jason Ginsberg announced he was joining SpaceX and xAI.
Musk's apology and reset plan get thumbs-up online
Musk's apology and the reset plan are getting a thumbs-up online, with people appreciating the effort to find and keep top talent.
On top of that, Musk announced Macrohard, a joint project between Tesla and xAI, coming after Tesla agreed to invest around $2 billion in xAI, aiming to use AI for company operations.
It'll combine Tesla's AI4 chip with Grok AI tech to boost real-time decision-making on their Digital Optimus platform.