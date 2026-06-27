Mesh Optical was founded by ex-SpaceX engineers

Musk gets FTC nod to acquire SpaceX alumni start-up

By Akash Pandey 02:36 pm Jun 27, 202602:36 pm

What's the story

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has expedited its antitrust review for Elon Musk's proposed acquisition of Mesh Optical Technologies, a start-up founded by three former SpaceX engineers. The news was first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed through an FTC filing. The agency fast-tracked its antitrust review process for the deal, paving the way for Musk's potential acquisition of the company.