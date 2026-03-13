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Home / News / Business News / Musk's AI start-up loses more co-founders: What's happening at xAI?
Musk's AI start-up loses more co-founders: What's happening at xAI?
xAI is undergoing major restructuring

Musk's AI start-up loses more co-founders: What's happening at xAI?

By Mudit Dube
Mar 13, 2026
11:53 am
What's the story

Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI, is witnessing a mass exodus of its top executives. The latest to leave the company is Zihang Dai, who departed earlier this week. His departure comes after a string of exits by other co-founders since January, including Toby Pohlen, Jimmy Ba, Tony Wu and Greg Yang. Guodong Zhang has also said he plans to leave in the coming days. If Zhang leaves, only two out of the original 11 co-founders will be left at xAI.

Company changes

Major restructuring and layoffs at xAI

The recent departures come as xAI undergoes a major restructuring under Musk. The changes have resulted in layoffs affecting projects such as Macrohard (an automation tool) and Grok Imagine (a tool for creating images and videos). Despite these upheavals, the company remains focused on its AI objectives. It is now owned by SpaceX and is reportedly preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) later this year, which could value SpaceX at $1.5 trillion.

New additions

New hires for xAI

xAI recently hired Jason Ginsberg and Andrew Milich, who previously led product engineering at AI coding firm Cursor. The new hires were announced on X, with Musk noting that xAI needed a shake-up. "xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up," he wrote in response to a post about the new hires.

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Reorganization rationale

Musk's comments on reorganization need

Musk had previously commented on the need for a reorganization at xAI, citing its growth and the need to be more effective at this scale. He said, "And actually, when this happens, there's some people who are better suited for the early stages of a company and less suited for the later stages." The restructuring came after Wu and Ba left the company.

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