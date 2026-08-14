Musk's pay 2.5M times higher than average Tesla worker's

Excluding Musk, CEOs of major S&P 500 companies earned an average of $22.8 million in 2025, up from $18.9 million in the previous year.

The average CEO-to-worker pay ratio also rose to 312:1 from last year's 285:1.

However, when Musk's compensation is factored in, the average CEO pay skyrockets to $340.1 million and the average pay gap widens to a staggering 5,387:1.