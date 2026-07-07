Musk's xAI is now called SpaceXAI
What's the story
Elon Musk has rebranded his artificial intelligence (AI) venture, xAI, as SpaceXAI. The move comes as part of a larger corporate consolidation effort that has been going on for months. The rebranding was announced on Monday when xAI's X account changed its handle to @SpaceXAI and shared a brief message saying, "We are now @SpaceXAI."
Strategic move
Musk's plans to merge xAI with SpaceX
The rebranding comes as no surprise, given Musk's previous plans to integrate xAI into SpaceX. In May, Chinese state media Xinhua quoted Musk saying that xAI would cease to exist as an independent entity and be transformed into "SpaceXAI, the AI products from SpaceX." The report also claimed that SpaceX had completed the acquisition xAI in February.
Branding shift
New logo reflects integration of AI into SpaceX's business
The new SpaceXAI logo integrates the xAI name with the iconic SpaceX logo. This further emphasizes Musk's vision of AI as an integral part of the SpaceX business, along with launch services and Starlink. The merger is also seen as a way to speed up plans for building AI infrastructure beyond Earth.
Expansion strategy
AI identified as key business area in June prospectus
A SpaceX IPO prospectus from June identified AI as one of its three key business areas, along with space and connectivity. The document detailed plans for large-scale computing infrastructure investments, including a gigawatt-scale training cluster by 2026. Trademark applications under the SpaceXAI name hint at a broader commercial strategy covering satellite-based data centers, orbital computing infrastructure, cloud computing services for AI workloads.
Resource sharing
Major deals with AI start-ups for computing resources
AI start-up Reflection, backed by NVIDIA, has signed a multi-year deal to lease computing resources from SpaceXAI at its Colossus 2 facility. The agreement is reportedly worth up to $150 million per month after an initial ramp-up period. Earlier, Anthropic had also signed a similar deal for access to computing infrastructure under the SpaceXAI name.