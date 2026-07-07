Musk's xAI is now called SpaceXAI

Strategic move

Musk's plans to merge xAI with SpaceX

The rebranding comes as no surprise, given Musk's previous plans to integrate xAI into SpaceX. In May, Chinese state media Xinhua quoted Musk saying that xAI would cease to exist as an independent entity and be transformed into "SpaceXAI, the AI products from SpaceX." The report also claimed that SpaceX had completed the acquisition xAI in February.