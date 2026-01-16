Musk vs OpenAI-Microsoft: Big AI trial set for 2026
Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft is heading to a jury trial next spring, running from April 27 to May 22, 2026.
Musk claims OpenAI broke its original nonprofit promise after taking billions from Microsoft and shifting to a for-profit model.
Why should you care?
This case isn't just about tech giants feuding—it could reshape how AI nonprofits work and what rights donors have when big money enters the picture.
The judge agreed Musk has standing as a donor, but tossed out some of his claims.
With OpenAI calling the suit "Mr. Musk's lawsuit continues to be baseless and a part of his ongoing pattern of harassment, and we look forward to demonstrating this at trial. ", the outcome could set new rules for future tech collaborations and nonprofit missions.