Musk vs OpenAI-Microsoft: Big AI trial set for 2026

Why should you care?

This case isn't just about tech giants feuding—it could reshape how AI nonprofits work and what rights donors have when big money enters the picture.

The judge agreed Musk has standing as a donor, but tossed out some of his claims.

With OpenAI calling the suit "Mr. Musk's lawsuit continues to be baseless and a part of his ongoing pattern of harassment, and we look forward to demonstrating this at trial. ", the outcome could set new rules for future tech collaborations and nonprofit missions.