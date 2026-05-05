Musk v/s OpenAI trial heats up as Greg Brockman testifies

The legal battle between Elon Musk and OpenAI continued on Monday. The case revolves around the founding of ChatGPT-maker as a non-profit start-up in 2015, with Musk as its main funder. The company later transformed into a for-profit entity. Musk alleges that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman betrayed his commitment to keep the organization focused on its original goal of benefiting humanity.

Testimony details OpenAI President Greg Brockman takes the stand After AI expert Stuart Russell testified for Musk, OpenAI President Greg Brockman took the stand. Musk's attorney questioned him about a promised $100,000 donation to OpenAI's non-profit arm. While Brockman admitted he had publicly pledged the donation, he confirmed that he never followed through on it. The questioning also touched upon a potential conflict of interest from when OpenAI considered acquiring AI company Cerebras, where Brockman was an investor.

Financial scrutiny Musk's lawyer presses on Brockman to return $29 billion The judge questioned Brockman about his financial gains from OpenAI equity, which now makes him worth between $20 billion and $30 billion. The lawyer then asked Brockman to return $29 billion "back to the charity," leaving him with just $1 billion. When he tried to dismiss the question by saying he didn't know how to answer it, the lawyer pressed on whether he thought it was right to keep money meant for charitable purposes.

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