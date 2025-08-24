Musk's $29B pay package sparks Nasdaq probe request Business Aug 24, 2025

Tesla's board recently approved a $29 billion equity award for CEO Elon Musk, contingent on the outcome of ongoing litigation and subject to vesting conditions.

Now, the SOC Investment Group is asking Nasdaq to investigate. They say this "2025 CEO Interim Award" skipped shareholder approval, which is required for big changes in executive pay.

In their letter, they pointed out most shareholders probably didn't expect to be signing off on such a massive package for Musk.