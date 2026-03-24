Musk's 'government' side gig gets lawsuit green light
A federal judge just gave the green light for a lawsuit against Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to keep going.
The case claims Musk and DOGE went beyond their legal limits: Musk helped lead DOGE, which was established by President Donald Trump on the first day of his second term to upgrade government tech.
Musk's legal troubles pile up
The judge is letting accusations that Musk broke the Appointments Clause (by acting without Senate approval) proceed, though other claims were tossed out. This adds to Musk's pile of legal headaches, including issues with Twitter and Tesla.
Meanwhile, DOGE faces heat over its claimed $215 billion in savings, and some messy grant disputes. Plus those viral videos aren't helping its image.
The White House hasn't weighed in yet.