Musk's 'government' side gig gets lawsuit green light

Musk's legal troubles pile up

The judge is letting accusations that Musk broke the Appointments Clause (by acting without Senate approval) proceed, though other claims were tossed out. This adds to Musk's pile of legal headaches, including issues with Twitter and Tesla.

Meanwhile, DOGE faces heat over its claimed $215 billion in savings, and some messy grant disputes. Plus those viral videos aren't helping its image.

The White House hasn't weighed in yet.