Muthoot Finance proposes merging Muthoot Money, combined assets ₹1.9L/cr
Muthoot Finance just decided to merge its subsidiary, Muthoot Money, into the main company to get even stronger in the gold loan game.
The move, announced at its meeting on Monday, still needs a thumbs up from the RBI, NCLT, and shareholders.
If it goes through, their combined assets will top ₹1.9 lakh crore, pretty big news for anyone watching India's finance scene.
Muthoot merger aims to streamline operations
By joining forces, Muthoot hopes to cut costs and simplify how things run behind the scenes, think fewer offices and smoother processes.
The company says this will help it create a larger gold loan business with enhanced operating synergies, improved utilization of resources, streamlined workflows and greater operational efficiencies.
It's all about making Muthoot more efficient and ready for future growth.