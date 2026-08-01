Muthoot Finance to make Alexander George MD pending shareholder approval
Muthoot Finance is making some major moves at the top:
Alexander George, who has been with the company since 2006 and led its digital push, will become managing director this October (pending shareholder approval).
He takes over from George Alexander Muthoot, who held the MD role for more than 30 years.
K.R. Bijimon to become Muthoot CEO
George Alexander Muthoot will step into a new role as executive vice chairman to help guide the transition.
Meanwhile, K.R. Bijimon, currently Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, will become CEO.
These changes come right after a record year for Muthoot, with profits hitting ₹10,606 crore and loan assets topping ₹1.91 lakh crore.
The chairman says this "carefully planned transition" is all about keeping things steady and setting up for future growth.