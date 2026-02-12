Muthoot Finance's Q3 profit nearly doubles year-on-year
Muthoot Finance just pulled off a 95% jump in net profit for the third quarter of FY26, reaching ₹2,656 crore—almost double the ₹1,363 crore reported in the same quarter last year (Q3 FY25).
Net interest income climbed 64% to ₹4,467 crore.
Gold loans drive Muthoot's growth
Gold loans are clearly working for Muthoot—their gold loan assets hit about ₹1.39 lakh crore by December 2025, up 36% year-on-year (vs. 9 million FY25 / Dec 31, 2024).
Their total loan book also grew fast, and their subsidiary Muthoot Money Ltd, saw its own loan portfolio rocket up by 168% to over ₹8,000 crore.
Why it matters?
Muthoot's smart focus on gold loans and expanding through subsidiaries is paying off big time.
For anyone keeping an eye on finance or fintech trends (or just curious about developments among NBFCs), these results show the company's recent performance amid a tough market.