Muthoot Finance's Q3 profit nearly doubles year-on-year

Gold loans drive Muthoot's growth

Gold loans are clearly working for Muthoot—their gold loan assets hit about ₹1.39 lakh crore by December 2025, up 36% year-on-year (vs. 9 million FY25 / Dec 31, 2024).

Their total loan book also grew fast, and their subsidiary Muthoot Money Ltd, saw its own loan portfolio rocket up by 168% to over ₹8,000 crore.