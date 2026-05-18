Muthoot FinCorp clears IPO to raise up to 4,000 cr

Shaji Varghese says proceeds fund expansion

CEO Shaji Varghese says the money raised will go straight into growing the business: think expanding beyond gold loans into MSME lending, property loans, and digital services through their Muthoot FinCorp One platform.

Even with global uncertainties, Varghese assures things are steady: "We don't see any de-growth or acceleration in our business. The momentum is business as usual,"

The company is still fully owned by the Muthoot family and sees big opportunities as more of India's gold loan market moves into formal channels.