The company is said to be in talks with bankers for the same

Muthoot FinCorp wants to raise ₹2,800cr via IPO in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:53 pm Mar 17, 202607:53 pm

What's the story

Muthoot FinCorp, a leading player in the gold loan sector, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) worth nearly ₹2,800 crore. The company is said to be in talks with bankers for the same. The proposed IPO will be a mix of new and existing shares. However, this comes at a time when the stock market has been on a downward trend this month, affecting sentiment for new offerings.