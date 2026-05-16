Muthoot Fincorp plans ₹4,000 cr IPO, 5 for 1 split Business May 16, 2026

Muthoot Fincorp is gearing up to raise ₹4,000 crore through a fresh IPO. So, new shares would be issued subject to approvals and other required clearances.

They're also making their shares more accessible by splitting each ₹10 share into five shares worth ₹2 each.