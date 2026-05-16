Muthoot Fincorp plans ₹4,000 cr IPO, 5 for 1 split
Business
Muthoot Fincorp is gearing up to raise ₹4,000 crore through a fresh IPO. So, new shares would be issued subject to approvals and other required clearances.
They're also making their shares more accessible by splitting each ₹10 share into five shares worth ₹2 each.
Muthoot Fincorp plans ₹8,000 cr debt
The company isn't stopping there: they plan to raise up to ₹8,000 crore through debt instruments, including a ₹4,000 crore public NCD issuance during July 1, 2026-June 30, 2027 and a separate ₹4,000 crore private placement subject to shareholder approval.
Plus, they've set a huge limit for issuing commercial papers: up to ₹30,000 crore in total.