Muthoot FinCorp posts strong FY2025-26 profit and ₹73,448.82cr AUM
Muthoot FinCorp just posted some seriously impressive numbers for FY2025-26.
Their profit after tax was ₹664.03 crore in Q4 FY2025-26, up 203.89% year-on-year, and total assets under management reached ₹73,448.82 crore.
Revenue also climbed to ₹11,227.80 crore for the year, so it's clear they're on a strong growth streak.
Muthoot FinCorp: gold loans, digital surge
The company credits its gold loan portfolio and expanding digital presence for this boost.
CEO Shaji Varghese highlighted their push into MSME financing and digital lending as key factors.
The Muthoot FinCorp ONE app, downloaded over seven million times, has made borrowing easier and helped them reach more customers across India.
Financial health looks solid too, with low nonperforming assets and improved returns compared to last year.