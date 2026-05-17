Muthoot FinCorp posts strong FY2025-26 profit and ₹73,448.82cr AUM

Muthoot FinCorp: gold loans, digital surge

The company credits its gold loan portfolio and expanding digital presence for this boost.

CEO Shaji Varghese highlighted their push into MSME financing and digital lending as key factors.

The Muthoot FinCorp ONE app, downloaded over seven million times, has made borrowing easier and helped them reach more customers across India.

Financial health looks solid too, with low nonperforming assets and improved returns compared to last year.