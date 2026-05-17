Muthoot FinCorp reports ₹73,500cr AUM, posts strong profit, revenue growth

In the fourth quarter of FY25-26, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd reported a consolidated PAT of ₹664.03 crore and revenue of ₹3,355.97 crore. When compared to the same period last year, the company's revenue grew by 31.91% while its PAT skyrocketed by an impressive 203.89%. This growth highlights Muthoot FinCorp's strong financial performance and resilience in the market during this period.

Business growth

Gold loans continue to be our backbone: CEO Shaji Varghese

Commenting on the company's performance, CEO Shaji Varghese said gold loans continue to be the backbone of their business. He also noted that they are expanding into MSME financing, digital lending solutions, savings, and protection. The Muthoot FinCorp ONE app has been downloaded 72 lakh times so far. This shows the company's efforts to improve accessibility and reach customers across India.