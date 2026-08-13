Muthoot Fincorp seeks ₹3,000 cr IPO on BSE and NSE

The money raised will help Muthoot boost its capital and fund expansion across India.

Their gold loan business has grown fast: As of March 31, 2026, the company had assets under management (AUM) of ₹73,444.72 crore and a network of 5,610 branches across India.

Plus, their digital platform had 4.26 million users.

In just one year, consolidated profit rose to ₹1,847.62 crore in FY26 from ₹607.90 crore in FY25 and consolidated revenue from operations jumped to ₹11,203.81 crore in FY26 from ₹8,497.69 crore in FY25, so they're clearly on a roll.