Muthoot MCred posts 88% FY26 profit surge to ₹176.90cr
Muthoot MCred Limited, known for its gold loan services, just posted some seriously strong numbers for FY26.
Its profit after tax jumped by 88%, hitting ₹176.90 crore, almost double last year's figure.
The fourth quarter was especially impressive, with profits more than tripling compared with the same time last year.
Muthoot MCred AUM nearly 60% higher
The company's assets under management shot up nearly 60%, reaching ₹6,625 crore. Annual income also saw a big boost, rising to over ₹1,113 crore from ₹815 crore last year.
Leadership credits these gains to smart portfolio moves and tech-driven processes. Mathew Muthoottu says disciplined management and customer trust made all the difference, while CEO P.E. Mathai highlights its focus on strong asset quality and digital innovation as key drivers behind the growth.