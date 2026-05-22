Muthoot MCred posts 88% FY26 profit surge to ₹176.90cr

Muthoot MCred AUM nearly 60% higher

The company's assets under management shot up nearly 60%, reaching ₹6,625 crore. Annual income also saw a big boost, rising to over ₹1,113 crore from ₹815 crore last year.

Leadership credits these gains to smart portfolio moves and tech-driven processes. Mathew Muthoottu says disciplined management and customer trust made all the difference, while CEO P.E. Mathai highlights its focus on strong asset quality and digital innovation as key drivers behind the growth.