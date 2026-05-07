Muthoot Microfin aims to reach ₹30,000 cr AUM by 2030
Business
Muthoot Microfin (MML) is aiming high: it wants to grow its assets under management (AUM) from ₹14,006 crore in 2026 to a whopping ₹30,000 crore by 2030.
Right now, most of its business comes from Joint Liability Group (JLG) loans, but it's planning to get there by working more with current customers and bringing in new ones.
Muthoot Microfin expects 53% JLG share
By 2030, MML doesn't want all its eggs in one basket.
It expects JLG loans to drop from 83% of its mix down to about 53%, while small enterprise and MSME loans will make up a bigger chunk.
It's also adding more secured loans, like for two-wheelers and gold, which could make up 3.3% of its portfolio.