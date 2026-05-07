Muthoot Microfin aims to reach ₹30,000 cr AUM by 2030 Business May 07, 2026

Muthoot Microfin (MML) is aiming high: it wants to grow its assets under management (AUM) from ₹14,006 crore in 2026 to a whopping ₹30,000 crore by 2030.

Right now, most of its business comes from Joint Liability Group (JLG) loans, but it's planning to get there by working more with current customers and bringing in new ones.