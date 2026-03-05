Mutual fund assets have grown 6x in a decade
India's mutual fund scene is booming—assets have jumped from ₹12 lakh crore in 2015 to over ₹81 lakh crore by early 2026.
Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal Financial Services thinks the industry could hit a massive ₹600-800 lakh crore within 10 years.
This surge is thanks to more people investing through SIPs (which grew 17% in January), and a steady rise in new investor accounts.
More Indians are choosing mutual funds
More Indians are choosing mutual funds over just parking money in banks, with equity funds making up nearly 60% of all investments.
While mutual fund assets relative to GDP lag those of countries like the US and Japan, some experts project significant growth in India's market—driven by rising retail participation and more people investing through SIPs.