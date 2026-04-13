Mutual fund SIPs 53.38L stopped vs 52.82L started in March
More mutual fund SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) were discontinued than started in March 2026: 53.38 lakh stopped vs. 52.82 lakh new ones.
This flip happened as market jitters from the West Asia crisis made investors a bit cautious about sticking with their regular investments.
Record 32,087cr SIP inflows
Even with all that uncertainty and an 11% dip in the stock market, SIP inflows actually hit a record ₹32,087 crore, showing that many investors still believe in playing the long game.
Active SIP accounts also grew by 3% to reach 9.72 crore, and equity funds saw their highest net inflows since July 2025, mainly thanks to mid-cap and small-cap segments.
AMFI says it's important to watch how many people keep contributing regularly, as that's a solid sign of investor confidence hanging tough despite some bumps along the way.