Mutual funds boost IT allocation to 6.6% in July
Business
Mutual funds raised their investment in IT stocks to 6.6% this July, bouncing back from a record low of 5.9% in June.
This shift comes as worries about AI shaking up the industry start to fade and IT stock prices look more attractive.
Still, the allocation hasn't quite reached the 8% recorded in July 2025.
IT mutual funds rise 13.87%
IT-focused mutual funds had a strong month, growing by 13.87% after a rough patch in June.
The Nifty IT index also soared 19%, its best monthly jump in six years, showing that investor confidence is picking up again as market vibes improve and valuations get better.