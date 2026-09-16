MV Electrosystems shares jump 10% to ₹848.20 near 52-week high
MV Electrosystems shares shot up 10% on Wednesday, landing at ₹848.20 and getting close to their recent 52-week high of ₹947.55, touched earlier this month.
Even with an 11% dip last week, the stock has almost doubled since its August listing, from the ₹425 IPO price, a big move for such a new listing.
MV Electrosystems posts ₹12.63cr FY26 loss
Despite posting a ₹12.63 crore loss in FY2026 (after being profitable last year), the company says it's staying focused on innovation and making its operations more efficient, especially in railway systems.
They're hoping these steps will help turn things around and bring long-term value for everyone involved.
Their annual meeting later this month will include adoption of the audited financial statements for FY26 and approval of the appointments of Mohit Vohra and Sumit Dhawan as directors.