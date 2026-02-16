Why Google has been sued by NPR host David Greene
David Greene, the longtime host of NPR's Morning Edition, has filed a lawsuit against Google. He claims that the male podcast voice in Google's NotebookLM tool is based on his own. Greene was convinced after friends, family members, and coworkers pointed out the similarity. He argued that the voice mimicked his cadence, intonation, and even his use of filler words like "uh."
Greene, who now hosts KCRW's Left, Right, & Center, said in a statement that his voice is an integral part of his identity. He said, "My voice is like the most important part of who I am." The lawsuit is part of a broader context of concerns over AI technologies replicating human voices without consent or compensation.
In response to Greene's allegations, a Google spokesperson denied the claims. They said that the voice used in NotebookLM's podcast generation feature is not based on Greene's. The representative clarified, "The sound of the male voice in NotebookLM's Audio Overviews is based on a paid professional actor that Google hired."
Greene's lawsuit against Google isn't an isolated incident. The legal battle over AI technologies replicating human voices has been gaining traction. A notable case was when OpenAI removed a ChatGPT voice after actress Scarlett Johansson alleged it was an imitation of her own. These incidents contribute to discussions about the need for clear guidelines and regulations governing the use of AI in replicating human voices.