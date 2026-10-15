Myntra posts over 30% growth, aims for 100 million MAU
Business
Myntra just had a big year: order volumes and its customer base shot up by more than 30%, according to Head of Myntra Sharon Pais.
The platform is gearing up for a festive season rush, aiming to hit 100 million monthly active users, with Gen Z making up almost one-half the crowd.
Myntra premiumisation, AI boost conversions 20%
Myntra's premiumisation among metro and premium shoppers and smarter AI recommendations have boosted conversion rates by 20%.
Even though it reported a loss before tax of ₹441.9 crore this year, it reported revenue from operations of ₹5,242.5 crore in FY26.