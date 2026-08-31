Myntra showcases AI, Glamstream and M-Now at Tech Threads 2026
Business
Myntra just hosted its big "Tech Threads 2026" event, focusing on how tech is changing the way we shop for fashion and beauty online.
The highlights? AI that helps you find what you love faster, Glamstream for influencer-inspired shopping, and M-Now for super quick deliveries.
Myntra brands panel, Malaika Arora show
Top names from brands like MANGO and H&M joined a panel to talk about India's huge growth potential and why real-time data matters for brands.
The event also featured a trend-focused fashion show with Malaika Arora sharing her journey as Maejoy's co-creator, plus shoutouts to partner brands driving innovation on Myntra.