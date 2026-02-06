Myntra's M-Now hyper-speed delivery expands to 4 more cities
Myntra just rolled out its M-Now hyper-speed delivery to Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad.
That means 10 cities can now get over 500 brands and 10,000 styles delivered in just half an hour—all thanks to their network of dark stores.
Ethnic wear, beauty products, and more
Quick delivery isn't just a metro thing anymore. Since launching in Bengaluru in late 2024, M-Now has been associated with a strong uptake in orders from non-metro areas—more than 70% of new customers added in 2025 came from non-metro regions.
Ethnic wear, wedding fits, beauty picks—young shoppers want it all instantly. As Myntra's Maneesh Kumar Dubey puts it: "From festive outfits to everyday essentials, instant fulfillment is becoming critical. By delivering trends in minutes, M-Now helps brands meet the 'instant' expectations of today's consumers."
With Myntra now covering nearly all serviceable pincodes across India (98%), speedy fashion is basically everywhere.