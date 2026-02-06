Myntra's M-Now hyper-speed delivery expands to 4 more cities

Ethnic wear, beauty products, and more

Quick delivery isn't just a metro thing anymore. Since launching in Bengaluru in late 2024, M-Now has been associated with a strong uptake in orders from non-metro areas—more than 70% of new customers added in 2025 came from non-metro regions.

Ethnic wear, wedding fits, beauty picks—young shoppers want it all instantly. As Myntra's Maneesh Kumar Dubey puts it: "From festive outfits to everyday essentials, instant fulfillment is becoming critical. By delivering trends in minutes, M-Now helps brands meet the 'instant' expectations of today's consumers."

With Myntra now covering nearly all serviceable pincodes across India (98%), speedy fashion is basically everywhere.